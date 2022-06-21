English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Vahak raises USD 14 million in funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners

    Vahak has integrated its platform with escrow payments and plans on bringing in services like insurance, GPS, spare part purchase very soon

    PTI
    June 21, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    Startup transport services marketplace Vahak on June 21 said it has raised USD 14 million (nearly Rs 110 crore) in a funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners. Other investors like Fundamental, iSeed Ventures, Leo Capital, RTP Global and Titan Capital also took part in the Series A funding round, Vahak said in a statement.

    The company has now raised a total of USD 20.3 million (nearly Rs 160 crore) since its first round of funding in March 2020, it added. The funds will be used for rapid user-base expansion, building a tech infrastructure by incorporating artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, and providing additional value-added services, the company said.

    "We are now all set to scale our technology and operations to capture 10 of the Indian logistics market and go from 1.5 million users to 10 million users in the next one year. We plan on expanding rapidly, enabling millions of Indian transporters and businesses with the power of technology," Vahak CEO and Co-Founder Karan Shaha said.

    Vahak has already integrated its platform with escrow payments and plans on bringing in services like insurance, GPS, spare part purchase very soon, he added.

    Stating that tech adoption is increasing rapidly in the Indian logistics industry and the need for digitally-driven logistics services are even more in post-pandemic India, Shaha said, "Through our platform, we are enabling truck drivers to operate for 25-26 days a month, as compared to the meagre 12-15 days they would operate otherwise."

    Close

    Related stories

    "Despite posting good growth, the Indian logistics market continues to face certain challenges due to the lack of technology integration. Platforms like Vahak are now bringing about the digital transformation of this sector by providing tech-driven features and services to aid millions of truck drivers and shippers in the country," Nexus Venture Partners Managing Director Sameer Brij Verma said.

    As India aims to cross the USD 5 trillion economy mark, and build common wealth for all citizens, it is imperative that such tech-driven initiatives receive adequate support from all quarters, Verma added.

    Vahak said it has so far attracted over 1.5 million shippers and transporters to use the platform and book from over 6 lakh trucks for their transport needs.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #transport services #Vahak
    first published: Jun 21, 2022 03:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.