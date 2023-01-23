Vagir: All about the Kalvari class submarine commissioned by Indian Navy

The erstwhile Vagir was commissioned on November 1, 1973 and undertook numerous operational missions including deterrent patrols.

The Indian Navy is set to commission the fifth scorpene-class submarine Vagir on January 23, according to report by PTI. Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar will grace the ceremony as the Chief Guest.

The commissioning of the submarine, built under the Project-75, is set to encourage the Navy's combat capability at a time when China has been increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean region.

The Project-75 includes indigenous construction of six submarines of Scorpene design.

The submarines are being constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai under a collaboration with the Naval Group of France.

Four Submarines of the ongoing Project-75 Scorpene programme at MDL, Kalvari, Khanderi, Karanj and Vela have been commissioned into the Indian Navy. The fifth submarine Vagir is being commissioned today, whilst the sixth and last submarine 'Vagsheer' will also undergo sea trials after launching, according to another report by Mint.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Defence, “The state-of-art technology utilised in the Scorpene has ensured superior stealth features (such as advanced acoustic absorption techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape etc.) and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons."

"The attack can be launched with both torpedoes and tube launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on surface. The stealth of this potent platform is enhanced by the special attention provided to her characteristic underwater signatures," the statement further added.

"Launched and named 'Vagir' on November 12, 2020, the submarine in its new avatar has the distinction of having the lowest build time among all indigenously manufactured submarines till date," said an official.

All about the Fifth scorpene-class submarine Vagir

The erstwhile Vagir was commissioned on November 1, 1973 and undertook numerous operational missions including deterrent patrols. The submarine was decommissioned in January 2001 after serving the nation for about three decades.

Scorpene submarines can undertake various types of missions i.e anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, area surveillance etc.

The Scorpene submarines are extremely potent platforms. They have advanced stealth features and are also equipped with long range guided torpedoes as well as anti-ship missiles. They also have a state of the art SONAR and sensor suite permitting outstanding operational capabilities. In addition, they also have advanced Permanent Magnetic Synchronous motor (PERMASYN) as its propulsion motor.

The submarine is designed to operate in all theatres of operation, showcasing interoperability with other components of a Naval Task Force. It is a potent platform, marking a transformational shift in submarine operations, according to the Mint report.

She undertook her maiden sea sortie in February 2021, marking the commencement of sea trials and has gone through a series of comprehensive acceptance checks and stringent and demanding sea trials, the report added.

The submarine was delivered to the Indian Navy by the MDL on December 20, 2021.

