English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the manufacturing industry step into the digital age. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Va Tech Wabag: Business takes a pause, valuation offers a bargain

    Given that the stock is available at a deep discount to its intrinsic value and the issues the company face are merely short-term in nature, the stock makes for a good contrarian bet

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    June 16, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
    Va Tech Wabag: Business takes a pause, valuation offers a bargain

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    A combination of factors has led to a severe de-rating of Va Tech Wabag. Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, execution has suffered in the international market, especially its Russian orders worth about Rs 1,100 crore. Further, lower order intake this year and cost pressure due to high international commodity prices have compounded its worries. Historically, the stock has traded at an average of around 16 times one-year forward earnings. Currently, the stock trades at 8 times its one-year forward earnings. (image)...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Crypto Mayhem

      Jun 15, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A value bargain, QT pushes the limit, interest rate with a difference, Pakistan’s debt cup overflows and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The Outlook for Growth 

      Jun 11, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      How will the growth trajectory shape up in days ahead? Going by the conflicting signals, there are no easy answers

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers