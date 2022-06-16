Va Tech Wabag: Business takes a pause, valuation offers a bargain

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

A combination of factors has led to a severe de-rating of Va Tech Wabag. Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, execution has suffered in the international market, especially its Russian orders worth about Rs 1,100 crore. Further, lower order intake this year and cost pressure due to high international commodity prices have compounded its worries. Historically, the stock has traded at an average of around 16 times one-year forward earnings. Currently, the stock trades at 8 times its one-year forward earnings. (image)...