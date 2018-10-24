App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 03:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

VA Tech WABAG bags Rs 555 cr EPC project from PWA, Qatar

The project to be implemented on design, build and operate basis includes sewage treatment work by using 'disc filter and aerobic digester technology' to treat additional sewage from the football stadium currently under construction to host the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Water treatment player VA Tech Wabag Ltd has bagged an engineering, procurement and construction order worth Rs 555 crore from the Public Works Authority, Qatar.

"The project is scheduled to be delivered over a period of 24 months", the city-based company said in a statement.

"Pleased with the momentum we are gaining in the Middle East region," VA Tech WABAG Ltd, CEO, Middle East and Africa, Deep Raj Saxena said.

This order will further consolidate the company's presence and help build another significant reference in the region, he added.

Shares of VA Tech WABAG were trading at Rs 257.25 apiece, up by 1.86 percent over previous close in BSE.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 03:45 pm

