you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2019 10:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

V Resorts to add 150 properties across India by 2019-end

The company currently has around 150 resorts with 2,000 rooms across 20 states in India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Boutique luxury hospitality firm V Resorts is looking to add 150 properties in India by the end of this year, following which the number of resorts in its inventory will double to 300, a top company official said.

"Our focus is to double the inventory by adding 150 resorts across the country by the end of this year, so that we will have a total of 300 properties with over 4,000 rooms by end of 2019," V Resorts Founder and CEO Aditi Balbir told PTI.

On an average most of the properties the company manages have 10 to 15 rooms, she added.

"While the properties are in 20 states, they are mainly clustered around Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. We also have presence in Sikkim, Shillong, Sundarban and Manas National Park in Assam," Balbir said.

When asked about the business model the company follows, Balbir said: "We are a hotel management company. We manage, operate and market the resorts that are under our inventory, we don't own the assets."

The company has proved that small properties are very profitable and profitability comes from sustainability, she added.

"Our aim is to create new destinations for tourists but we are doing this in a responsible and sustainable way with strong focus on local environment and local community," Balbir said.

For the owners, the company provides standardisation, price correction, technology, access to the market to drive profits for them, she added.

There is no dearth of properties in India, "so we can cherry-pick them," Balbir said.

When asked if the company is also looking at foraying outside India, she said: "We want to prove that this model of ours is viable in other countries too, so we want to open resorts in countries such as Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Nepal, where Indians travel very frequently."

Founded in 2014, by Aditi Balbir V Resorts is a travel solutions company that provides standardised boutique experiences in the leisure travel space.
First Published on Mar 17, 2019 10:37 am

tags #Business #India #V Resorts

