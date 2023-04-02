 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

V-Mart Retail opens 17 new stores in fourth quarter of FY23, closes eight

Moneycontrol News
Apr 02, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

Among the 17 new stores, the maximum, 5, have been opened in Uttar Pradesh, followed by two each in Assam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

V-Mart's total number of stores across the country stood at 423 as of March 31, 2023.

V-Mart Retail Ltd on April 2 said it has opened a total of 17 new stores in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, while also closing down eight existing stores during the same three-month period.

Among the 17 new stores, the maximum, five, have been opened in Uttar Pradesh, followed by two each in Assam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, and one each in Gujarat, Kerala, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, as per the regulatory filing made by V-Mart.

Out of the eight stores that were closed in Q4, two were located in Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujrat and Manipur.

"With this the total number of stores now stands at 423 stores as at 31st March, 2023," the fashion retailer informed the stock exchanges.