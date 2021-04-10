V-Guard Industries Q4 PAT seen up 76.9% YoY to Rs 57 cr: ICICI Direct

v-guard_300_65310500

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects V-Guard Industries to report net profit at Rs 57 crore up 76.9% year-on-year (down 27.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 35.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 733.8 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 66.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 34.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 76 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

