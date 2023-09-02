Uttarakhand sets Rs 2.5 lakh-crore investment target for global investor summit

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at the event to launch the summit's logo

The Uttarakhand government has set a target of drawing investments worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore through the “Global Investors' Summit” planned for December, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on September 2.

"This time an investment target of Rs 2.50 lakh crore has been set," Dhami said, as he unveiled the summit logo and website at an event in the state capital of Dehradun.

The CM said a "land bank of 6,000 acres", a single-window clearance portal and 27 policies had been put in place for different sectors to make the hill state more-investment friendly.

The government sought inputs of prominent industrialists in Dehradun as well as Delhi for the investor summit, Dhami said.

The suggestions received from the industry were taken "very prominently into consideration", the government said in a release. Based on them, "reforms have been made in MSME policy, service sector policy, logistics policy, solar policy, etc", it added.

Uttarakhand was placed in the “achievers category” in the Ease of Doing Business rankings, last released by the Centre's think tank Niti Aayog, in July 2022. In the Export Preparedness Index, Uttarakhand ranked first among the Himalayan states and ninth on the whole.

The summit belongs to "all the citizens of Uttarakhand" and the investment would boost employment and increase income of the residents, Dhami said.