Uttarakhand health regulator asks Patanjali unit to stop production of 5 medicines

Ayurveda and Unani Licensing Authority in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, has asked Patanjali's Divya Pharmacy to stop production of Madhugrit, Eyegrit, Thyrogrit, BPgrit and Lipidom, CNBC-TV18 reported on November 10.

The said medicines were being promoted by the company for treating blood pressure, diabetes, goitre, glaucoma and high cholesterol.

A letter asking Divya pharmacy to stop manufacturing of these five drugs was sent November 9. CNBC-TV18 is awaiting comments from Patanjali.

The health regulator has also ordered the conglomerate to stop misleading advertisements with immediate effect. The authority also said that in future, the company should publish advertisements that have been approved, else its manufacturing licence would be revoked.

Reportedly, Uttrakhand licensing authority has found "repeated contravention of provisions under Drugs & Magic Remedies (objectionable advertisement) Act 1954 & Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 & Rules 1945" by Patanjali's Divya pharmacy.

The pharmacy has also been informed that production of these medicines can restart only after the authority has approved the revised indications.