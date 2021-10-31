MARKET NEWS

Uttarakhand | 13 dead, 4 injured in Chakrata road accident

Two people have been rescued so far, said Dehradun District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar.

Moneycontrol News
October 31, 2021 / 03:11 PM IST
File image of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Image: Twiter/@ANI)

Thirteen people have died and at least 4 injured in a road accident at Bulhad-Baila road in Chakrata tehsil of Dehradun district, Uttarakhand, ANI reported on October 31. Two people have been rescued.

The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Chakrata rushed to the spot with Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), but details are awaited, the agency said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the deaths and has asked the District Administration (DA) to make the relief and rescue operation quick. He also asked for immediate medical aid to be provided to the injured, ANI added.

According to Dehradun District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar, a vehicle rolled down a gorge. He confirmed the 13 deaths and added that two people have been rescued so far.

“Teams are at spot. We're making post-mortem facility available at the spot. The Chief Minister sent message that compensation will be given to those injured and kin of the deceased,” Kumar added.
