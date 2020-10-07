172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|uttar-pradesh-govt-rolls-back-decision-to-privatise-a-discom-report-5933171.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uttar Pradesh govt rolls back decision to privatise discoms: Report

Uttar Pradesh was reportedly planning on privatising one of its discoms - Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam (PuVVNL), which supplies electricity in eastern Uttar Pradesh

Moneycontrol News

Uttar Pradesh government has rolled back on its decision to privatise one of its power distribution companies (discoms), amid protests against the move.

Members of the Power Officers' Association have been protesting over the past two days in Lucknow, causing electricity supply issues in the city, according to a Business Standard report.

The power department and the state's energy minister Shrikant Sharma agreed on "not privatising any discom in the state", the report said citing a memorandum.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Uttar Pradesh government was planning on privatising one of its discoms - Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam (PuVVNL), which supplies electricity in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Business Standard reported.

"The power minister assured that no decision regarding the privatisation of discoms would be taken without taking the employees in confidence. The government is taking back the decision of privatising the Purvanchal discom", the memorandum said.

The memorandum also said the power department would ensure a decline in losses, improve billing efficiency and increase revenue collection, according to the report.
