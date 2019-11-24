Uttar Pradesh govt assures return of power staff's money invested in DHFL

The Uttar Pradesh government on November 23 night issued an order ensuring the return of state power employees' provident fund invested in scam-hit housing fiance company Dewan Housing Finance Corporation DHFL.

The government order issued by Principal Secretary (Power) Arvind Kumar said all legal options would be explored for the recovery of the money.

Over Rs 2,600 crore of the power employees' provident fund (PF) was reportedly invested in the scam-hit DHFL, prompting the state government to order a CBI probe.

The order issued on Saturday also spelled out ways and means that will be adopted for ensuring the return of the employees' money.