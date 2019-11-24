App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2019 07:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Uttar Pradesh govt assures return of power staff's money invested in DHFL

Over Rs 2,600 crore of the power employees' provident fund (PF) was reportedly invested in the scam-hit DHFL, prompting the state government to order a CBI probe.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
DHFL
DHFL
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Uttar Pradesh government on November 23 night issued an order ensuring the return of state power employees' provident fund invested in scam-hit housing fiance company Dewan Housing Finance Corporation DHFL.

The government order issued by Principal Secretary (Power) Arvind Kumar said all legal options would be explored for the recovery of the money.

Over Rs 2,600 crore of the power employees' provident fund (PF) was reportedly invested in the scam-hit DHFL, prompting the state government to order a CBI probe.

Close

The order issued on Saturday also spelled out ways and means that will be adopted for ensuring the return of the employees' money.

related news

Earlier this week, employees of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) had observed a 48-hour protest against the PF scam and had sought a government guarantee for the safe return of their money.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 24, 2019 07:27 am

tags #DHFL #India

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.