Last Updated : May 31, 2020 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uttar Pradesh extends coronavirus lockdown till June 30, releases guidelines

On May 30, the Centre extended the nationwide lockdown until June 30 in containment areas.

File image
The Uttar Pradesh government on May 31 extended lockdown in the state till June 30, with phase-wise relaxation of restrictions in areas outside containment zones.

In line with the Unlock 1.0 guidelines released by the central government, the UP government will open religious places, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls from June 8.

In the second phase, according to the guidelines issued by the government, schools, colleges and other educational institutes will be opened, but a decision regarding that would be taken in July.

The state government has said that all government offices will operate with 100 percent workforce. Staggered timings will be followed in the functioning. These timings include: 9.00 am to 5.00 pm, 10.00 am to 6.00 pm and 11.00 am to 7.00 pm.

The guidelines also state that people coming to Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad from containment areas of Delhi will be prohibited. Separate guidelines will be issued by district administrations of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

"State buses will be allowed to operate according to the seating capacity. Passengers cannot travel while standing in the bus," UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi said.

Awasthi also said that salons and beauty parlours are allowed to remain open with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures. Staff working at these establishments should wear face shields and gloves while working, he said.

On May 30, the Centre extended the nationwide lockdown until June 30 in containment areas. With a focus on the resumption of economic activities, the government has termed this phase as 'Unlock 1.0'.

As per a release by the government, the guidelines will come into effect from June 1, 2020, and will be effective till June 30, 2020.

The key highlight in the fresh guidelines is that religious places, hotels, restaurants, hospitality services and malls will be allowed to reopen from June 8. Areas outside containment zones will be opened up in a phased manner. However, this will be done in consultation with the states and Union Territories (UTs).

First Published on May 31, 2020 04:29 pm

