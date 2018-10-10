Uttam Galva Steels net loss widens to Rs 580 cr in Jul-Sep

Uttam Galva Steels' net loss widened to Rs 580.58 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2018, mainly due to high finance cost and a sharp decline in revenue.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 213.26 crore during July-September period in 2017, Uttam Galva Steels Ltd said in a BSE.

Total income plunged to Rs 111.29 crore in July-September 2018 from Rs 900.27 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to the filing.

Its finance costs too zoomed to Rs 339.65 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 174.41 crore in July-September 2017.

Uttam Galva Steels is one of the largest manufacturers of cold rolled steel and galvanized steel in western India.