App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UTI Mutual Fund revises performance benchmark index for 3 schemes

The three schemes are UTI Arbitrage Fund, UTI Regular Savings Fund, and UTI Equity Savings Fund

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

UTI Mutual Fund has changed the performance benchmark for three of its schemes, with effect from August 14, according to a notice on the fund house's website.

The three schemes are UTI Arbitrage Fund, UTI Regular Savings Fund, and UTI Equity Savings Fund.

The revised performance benchmark for the three schemes are as follows:
SCHEME NAME REVISED BENCHMARK PREVIOUS BENCHMARK
UTI Arbitrage Fund CRISIL Arbitrage Index Nifty 50 Arbitrage
UTI Regular Savings Fund CRISIL Short Term Debt Hybrid 75+25 Fund Index CRISIL Hybrid 75+25 Conservative Index
UTI Equity Savings Fund CRISIL Equity Savings Index 40 percent CRISIL Liquid Fund Index, 30 percent CRISIL Composite Bond Fund Index and 30 percent S&P BSE 200
 
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 01:39 pm

tags #Business #MF News #UTI Mutual Fund

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.