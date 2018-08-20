UTI Mutual Fund revises performance benchmark index for 3 schemes

UTI Mutual Fund has changed the performance benchmark for three of its schemes, with effect from August 14, according to a notice on the fund house's website.

The three schemes are UTI Arbitrage Fund, UTI Regular Savings Fund, and UTI Equity Savings Fund.

SCHEME NAME REVISED BENCHMARK PREVIOUS BENCHMARK UTI Arbitrage Fund CRISIL Arbitrage Index Nifty 50 Arbitrage UTI Regular Savings Fund CRISIL Short Term Debt Hybrid 75+25 Fund Index CRISIL Hybrid 75+25 Conservative Index UTI Equity Savings Fund CRISIL Equity Savings Index 40 percent CRISIL Liquid Fund Index, 30 percent CRISIL Composite Bond Fund Index and 30 percent S&P BSE 200

The revised performance benchmark for the three schemes are as follows: