App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 11:03 PM IST | Source: Reuters

USTR says launching Section 301 probe into digital services taxes

"President Trump is concerned that many of our trading partners are adopting tax schemes designed to unfairly target our companies," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.

Reuters

The US Trade Representatives' office said on Tuesday it was launching a "Section 301" investigation into digital services taxes that have been adopted or are being considered by a number of US trading partner countries -- a move that could lead to punitive tariffs.

"President Trump is concerned that many of our trading partners are adopting tax schemes designed to unfairly target our companies," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.

"We are prepared to take all appropriate action to defend our businesses and workers against any such discrimination."

Close

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

related news

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 11:03 pm

tags #Business #United States #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India needs to knock import tariffs: Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya

India needs to knock import tariffs: Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya

Indian economy to contract 10% this fiscal: Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg

Indian economy to contract 10% this fiscal: Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg

No change of exam centre within district, request only through schools: CBSE on pending board exams

No change of exam centre within district, request only through schools: CBSE on pending board exams

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.