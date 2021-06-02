MARKET NEWS

USTR says launching Section 301 probe into digital services taxes

'President Trump is concerned that many of our trading partners are adopting tax schemes designed to unfairly target our companies,' US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.

Reuters
June 02, 2021 / 09:33 PM IST

The US Trade Representatives’ office said on Tuesday it was launching a “Section 301” investigation into digital services taxes that have been adopted or are being considered by a number of U.S. trading partner countries -- a move that could lead to punitive tariffs.

“President Trump is concerned that many of our trading partners are adopting tax schemes designed to unfairly target our companies,” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement. “We are prepared to take all appropriate action to defend our businesses and workers against any such discrimination.”

first published: Jun 2, 2021 09:33 pm

