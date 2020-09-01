172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ustr-extends-some-china-tariff-exclusions-but-only-through-end-2020-5786211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 09:01 PM IST | Source: Reuters

USTR extends some China tariff exclusions, but only through end-2020

In a Federal Register notice, USTR said the extensions were applied to products excluded from its 7.5 percent "Section 301" tariffs imposed a year ago on some $300 billion worth of Chinese goods a year ago amid tense trade talks between the world's two largest economies.

Reuters

The US Trade Representative's office said on September 1 it has extended China tariff exclusions for a wide range of goods, including smart watches and certain medical masks, through the end of 2020, rather than renewing the previous one-year extension.

The products included a number of Bluetooth and wearable data-transmitting devices, such as those imported from China by Apple Inc, FitBit, Sonos and other technology companies.
