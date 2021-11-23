UST Bengaluru set to double employee headcount to 12,000 in next 2 years

Representative image.

UST, a US-based digital transformation solutions company, on November 23 announced the expansion of its workforce at its Bengaluru centre to over 6,000 employees.

The tech major also plans to double the workforce of its Bengaluru centre to 12,000 by 2023 in a bid to expand its presence in India.

“In the next 18-24 months, the Bengaluru centre will hire freshers (entry-level engineering graduates) and experienced engineers for various roles focusing on products and services for healthcare, technology, logistics, semiconductors, and BFSI (Banking and Financial Services and Insurance) clients," the company said in a statement.

The company had added over 2,000 employees since February 2020.

Headquartered in California, with over 35 offices across 25 countries, UST has dedicated software delivery centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Pune, Coimbatore, Hosur, and Delhi NCR.

Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer and Country Head - India, UST, said, “We are quite excited to expand our India operations with one of the company's largest centres in the world at Bengaluru. At UST, we are determined to hire the top talent as they will provide an opportunity for the company to expand the best-in-class digital revolution and support our global clients while creating great IT industry job opportunities in Bengaluru.”

EV Ramana Reddy, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary of Department of Electronics, Information Technology (IT), Biotechnology (Bt) and Science & Technology (S&T), and of Commerce and Industries Department, Government of Karnataka, said, “I would like to congratulate UST for crossing 6,000 employees in the Bengaluru office. It is great to hear that UST will be scaling up and hiring further in Bengaluru over the next few years. As the Government of Karnataka, we look forward to supporting UST in its growth and expansion plans. We extend our sincere wishes to UST and its employees."

UST also plans to hire over 10,000 new employees this year across the globe, with digital proficiencies and critical skills in Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, Cloud Infrastructure, Java, Data Science and Engineering, Application Development and Modernisation, and Automation.