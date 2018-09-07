App
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 09:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

USIBC members call on PM; express desire to achieve $500 billion in bilateral trade

They also briefed the prime minister on the outcomes of the India Idea Forum held in Mumbai earlier this week, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The board members of the United States India Business Council (USIBC) called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which they expressed their desire to prepare a roadmap to achieve the target of $500 billion in bilateral trade, a statement issued by the PMO said.

"The business leaders expressed their desire to prepare a roadmap to achieve the target of $500 billion in bilateral trade and expand meaningfully their CSR activities in India," it said.

Interacting with the members, the prime minister mentioned various reforms undertaken by his government.

He also spoke of the enormous investment potential in India, and encouraged the American investor community to step up investment in the country, the statement said.

Mentioning the shared values between India and the US, he also called for greater people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, the statement added.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 09:43 pm

tags #India #trade #USA

