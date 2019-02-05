App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 09:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Usha Martin net loss narrows to Rs 35 crore in December quarter

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Usha Martin said on Tuesday its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 35.46 crore in the October-December quarter of 2018-19 from Rs 111.07 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 630.88 crore from Rs 509.85 crore during the October-December quarter of 2017-18, Usha Martin said in a BSE filing.

Usha Martin is one of the major wire rope manufacturers in the world and a leading speciality steel producer in India.

Shares of the company ended 3.42 per cent down at Rs 31.05 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 09:26 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Results #Usha Martin

