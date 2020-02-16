App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2020 04:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

USFDA seeks voluntary action at Dr Reddy's Duvvada facility

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday closed at Rs 3,307.50 apiece, down 0.55% on the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Dr Reddy
Dr Reddy
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The US health regulator has asked drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories to initiate voluntary action at its Duvvada facility in Andhra Pradesh.

"With regard to the audit of our Formulations Manufacturing Plant at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, we would like to inform you that we have been notified by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), that the inspection classification of the above-referred facility is determined as Voluntary Action Initiated," Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Sunday said in a BSE filing.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday closed at Rs 3,307.50 apiece, down 0.55% on the BSE.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 16, 2020 03:41 pm

tags #Dr Reddys Laboratories

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.