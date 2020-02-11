App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 09:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

USFDA rejects SPARC's cancer drug application

SPARC is reviewing the CRL and intends to work with the USFDA as soon as possible to address the concerns raised, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) on Tuesday said the US health regulator has not approved its new drug application for Taclantis, its under development product for treatment of breast cancer. "The company has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for the new drug application (NDA) for Taclantis (Paclitaxel Injection Concentrate for Suspension)," SPARC said in a regulatory filing.

SPARC is reviewing the CRL and intends to work with the USFDA as soon as possible to address the concerns raised, it added.

As per the USFDA, a CRL is sent to an applicant if the agency determines that it will not approve the application or abbreviated application in its present form.

Close

On July 1 last year, the company had announced that the USFDA had accepted for review SPARC's NDA for Taclantis.

related news

The company's NDA filing was based on successful demonstration of clinical bioequivalence of Taclantis with Abraxane and associated clinical safety data.

Abraxane is indicated for treatment of breast cancer, lung cancer among others.

In 2017, USFDA had denied approval to SPARC's new drug application for Elepsia XR, an anti-epileptic drug.

Shares of SPARC on Tuesday ended 3.63 per cent lower at Rs 191.15 apiece on the BSE.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 09:04 pm

tags #Business #Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company #USFDA

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.