172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|usfda-issues-warning-to-shilpa-medicare-for-cgmp-violations-at-telangana-plant-6046861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2020 11:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

USFDA issues warning to Shilpa Medicare for CGMP violations at Telangana plant

In a letter to company''s Managing Director Vishnukant Chaturbhuj Bhutada, the US health regulator said its inspectors, from February 13-20 and February 24-25, 2020, found significant deviations from standard manufacturing practices at company''s Unit-IV at Polepally village in Mahabubnagar district.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a warning letter to Shilpa Medicare for violating current good manufacturing practice norms at its manufacturing plant in Mahabubnagar district in Telangana.

In a letter to company''s Managing Director Vishnukant Chaturbhuj Bhutada, the US health regulator said its inspectors, from February 13-20 and February 24-25, 2020, found significant deviations from standard manufacturing practices at company''s Unit-IV at Polepally village in Mahabubnagar district.

"This warning letter summarises significant violations of current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals ...Because your methods, facilities, or controls for manufacturing, processing, packing, or holding do not conform to CGMP, your drug products are adulterated," the USFDA said.

Close

The significant violations included the company''s failure to thoroughly investigate any unexplained discrepancy or failure of a batch or any of its components to meet any of its specifications.   "Your firm manufactures sterile injectables and solid dosage drug products. You failed to conduct adequate out-of-specification (OOS) and complaint investigations, including the identification of the root cause and timely implementation of effective corrective action and preventive action (CAPA) plans," the USFDA noted.

related news

The US health regulator sought a comprehensive, independent assessment of the company''s overall system for investigating deviations, discrepancies, complaints, OOS results, and failures.

"Provide a detailed action plan to remediate this system. Your action plan should include, but not be limited to, significant improvements in investigation competencies, scope determination, root cause evaluation, CAPA effectiveness, quality assurance unit oversight, and written procedures," it noted.

The USFDA also pointed out the company''s failure to follow adequate written procedures describing the handling of all written and oral complaints regarding a drug product including the review by the quality control unit of any complaint involving the possible failure of a drug product to meet any of its specifications.

“Because you failed to correct the repeat violation from the previous inspection, we strongly recommend engaging a consultant qualified to evaluate your operations to assist your firm in meeting CGMP requirements,” it added.

Until all corrections have been completed and FDA has confirmed corrections of the violations and the firm''s compliance with CGMP, FDA may withhold approval of any new applications or supplements, the USFDA said.

In addition, the company''s failure to correct these violations may result in FDA continuing to refuse admission of articles manufactured at the plant into the US, it added.

The FDA issued the letter on October 9 and has given the company 15 days to respond.
First Published on Nov 1, 2020 12:01 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.