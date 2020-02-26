USFDA issues warning letter to Cipla for Goa manufacturing facility

Cipla has in a regulatory filing on February 26 said that the United States health regulator has issued a warning letter to the company for its Goa manufacturing facility.

"Further to our earlier communication on the Goa manufacturing facility inspection conducted from September 16-27, 2019, by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the company has received a warning letter from USFDA," it said.

The company further said that it remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of compliance and will work closely with the agency to comprehensively address all the observations.

Shares of Cipla were trading at Rs 418.30 apiece on BSE in the morning trade on BSE, down 1.66 per cent from its previous close.