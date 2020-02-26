App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 11:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

USFDA issues warning letter to Cipla for Goa manufacturing facility

The company further said that it remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of compliance and will work closely with the agency to comprehensively address all the observations

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Cipla
Cipla
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cipla has in a regulatory filing on February 26 said that the United States health regulator has issued a warning letter to the company for its Goa manufacturing facility.

"Further to our earlier communication on the Goa manufacturing facility inspection conducted from September 16-27, 2019, by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the company has received a warning letter from USFDA," it said.

The company further said that it remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of compliance and will work closely with the agency to comprehensively address all the observations.

Close
Shares of Cipla were trading at Rs 418.30 apiece on BSE in the morning trade on BSE, down 1.66 per cent from its previous close.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 11:40 am

tags #Business #Cipla #company #pharma #USFDA

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.