Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 11:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

USFDA issues one observation for Unichem's Ghaziabad formulations facility

"The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted inspection at the company's Ghaziabad formulation facility between August 19, 2019 to August 23, 2019. The inspection was a routine Good manufacturing practice (GMP) surveillance," Unichem said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Drug firm Unichem Laboratories on Monday said the US health regulator has issued one observation after the inspection of its formulations facility at Ghaziabad.

"At the end of inspection, the facility received one observation which is not a repeat observation and is procedural in nature," the company added.

Unichem said it will provide the response and corrective action plan within next 15 working days to address the USFDA observation.

Shares of Unichem Laboratories were trading 1.45 percent lower at Rs 235.20 apiece on BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 26, 2019 11:18 am

tags #Business #Companies

