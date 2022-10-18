USFDA issues four observations to Alembic Pharma's Panelav plant

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday said the US health regulator has issued a Form 483 with four procedural observations after inspection of its oncology injectable formulation facility at Panelav in Gujarat.

As per the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

The USFDA had conducted an inspection at the facility located at Panelav from October 4, 2022, to October 14, 2022, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

"The USFDA issued a Form 483 with 4 procedural observations. None of the observations is related to data integrity, and management believes that they are addressable," it added.

The company further said it is preparing the response to the observations, which will be submitted to the USFDA within the stipulated period.