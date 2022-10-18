English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    USFDA issues four observations to Alembic Pharma's Panelav plant

    As per the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

    PTI
    October 18, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday said the US health regulator has issued a Form 483 with four procedural observations after inspection of its oncology injectable formulation facility at Panelav in Gujarat.

    As per the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

    The USFDA had conducted an inspection at the facility located at Panelav from October 4, 2022, to October 14, 2022, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

    "The USFDA issued a Form 483 with 4 procedural observations. None of the observations is related to data integrity, and management believes that they are addressable," it added.

    The company further said it is preparing the response to the observations, which will be submitted to the USFDA within the stipulated period.
    PTI
    Tags: #Alembic Pharma #Business #Companies #panelav plant #USFDA
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 12:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.