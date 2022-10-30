 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
USFDA issues Form-483 with 5 observations to Lupin's Unit-2 injectable mfg facility at Nagpur

Oct 30, 2022 / 06:14 PM IST

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had inspected the Nagpur Unit-2 injectable manufacturing facility from October 17, 2022 to October 29, 2022

Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Sunday said the US health regulator has issued Form-483 with five observations following a pre-approval inspection of its Unit-2 injectable manufacturing facility at Nagpur.

As per the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection, when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had inspected the Nagpur Unit-2 injectable manufacturing facility from October 17, 2022 to October 29, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The inspection closed with issuance of a Form-483 with five observations," it added.

The inspection was a pre-approval Inspection of the injectable facility, Lupin said.

"We are committed to addressing the observations at the earliest, and gaining approval for injectable manufacturing for the US," the company added.

first published: Oct 30, 2022 06:14 pm
