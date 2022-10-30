English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    USFDA issues Form-483 with 5 observations to Lupin's Unit-2 injectable mfg facility at Nagpur

    The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had inspected the Nagpur Unit-2 injectable manufacturing facility from October 17, 2022 to October 29, 2022

    PTI
    October 30, 2022 / 06:14 PM IST

    Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Sunday said the US health regulator has issued Form-483 with five observations following a pre-approval inspection of its Unit-2 injectable manufacturing facility at Nagpur.

    As per the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection, when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

    The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had inspected the Nagpur Unit-2 injectable manufacturing facility from October 17, 2022 to October 29, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    "The inspection closed with issuance of a Form-483 with five observations," it added.

    The inspection was a pre-approval Inspection of the injectable facility, Lupin said.

    Close
    "We are committed to addressing the observations at the earliest, and gaining approval for injectable manufacturing for the US," the company added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Lupin #mfg facility #Nagpur #USFDA
    first published: Oct 30, 2022 06:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.