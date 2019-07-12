App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 03:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

USFDA issues 5 observations to Dr Reddy's plant in Hyderabad

"The audit of our active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing plant 2 at Bollaram, Hyderabad by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), has been completed today," Dr Reddy's said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said the US health regulator has issued five observations after audit of a company's plant in Hyderabad.



The company has been issued a Form 483 with 5 observations, it added.

"We will address them comprehensively within the stipulated timeline," Dr Reddy's said. It however did not provide any details about the observations made by the regulator.

As per the USFDA, Form 483 notifies the company's management of objectionable conditions.

It is issued to the firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when an investigator(s) has observed any conditions that in their judgment may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Labs were trading at Rs 2,627.30 per scrip on BSE, down 0.94 per cent from the previous close.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 03:20 pm

