Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 03:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

USFDA issues 2 observations after inspection of Lupin's Pithampur unit

An FDA Form 483 is issued to a firm management at the conclusion of an inspection when an investigator(s) has observed any conditions that in their judgment may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act and related Acts.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said the US health regulator has issued two observations after inspection of the company's Madhya Pradesh facility. The inspection of the company's Pithampur Unit-I facility by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has been completed, Lupin said in a filing to BSE.

The inspection, carried out between February 3 and February 11, 2020, closed with two 483 observations, it added.

An FDA Form 483 is issued to a firm management at the conclusion of an inspection when an investigator(s) has observed any conditions that in their judgment may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act and related Acts.

It notifies the company's management of objectionable conditions at the facility.

"We uphold the highest standards of quality and compliance across our manufacturing operations and are committed to consistently produce and distribute products of the highest quality," Lupin MD Nilesh Gupta said.

Shares of Lupin were trading at Rs 702.60 per scrip on BSE, down 0.33 per cent from the previous close.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Business #Lupin #USFDA

