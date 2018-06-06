App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 11:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

USFDA inspects Zydus Cadila subsidiary's Ahmedabad facility, no observations issued

"The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the manufacturing facility of our wholly-owned subsidiary, Alidac Pharmaceuticals Ltd located at SEZ, Ahmedabad from May 28 to June 5, 2018. At the end of the inspection, no observation (483) is issued," the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug firm Zydus Cadila today said its wholly-owned subsidiary Alidac Pharmaceuticals has not received any observations from the US health regulator after inspection of its manufacturing facility located at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

"The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the manufacturing facility of our wholly-owned subsidiary, Alidac Pharmaceuticals Ltd located at SEZ, Ahmedabad from May 28 to June 5, 2018. At the end of the inspection, no observation (483) is issued," the company said in a BSE filing.

The site manufactures oncology injectables for the regulated markets, it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading 1.68 percent up at Rs 354.50 per scrip on BSE.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 11:27 am

tags #ahmedabad #Alidac Pharmaceuticals #Business #Companies #USFDA #Zydus Cadila

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.