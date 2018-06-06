USFDA inspects Zydus Cadila subsidiary's Ahmedabad facility, no observations issued

Drug firm Zydus Cadila today said its wholly-owned subsidiary Alidac Pharmaceuticals has not received any observations from the US health regulator after inspection of its manufacturing facility located at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

"The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the manufacturing facility of our wholly-owned subsidiary, Alidac Pharmaceuticals Ltd located at SEZ, Ahmedabad from May 28 to June 5, 2018. At the end of the inspection, no observation (483) is issued," the company said in a BSE filing.

The site manufactures oncology injectables for the regulated markets, it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading 1.68 percent up at Rs 354.50 per scrip on BSE.