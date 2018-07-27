USFDA inspects Dahej facility, no observations issued: Ajanta Pharma

Drug firm Ajanta Pharma today said the US health regulator has not made any observations after completion of inspection of its Dahej facility in Gujarat. "Our formulation facility at Dahej was inspected by US FDA from July 23-27, 2018. At the end of the inspection, no Form 483 was issued to us," Ajanta Pharma said in a BSE filing.

US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) issues Form 483 to a company's management after completion of inspection of its facility to notify regarding objectionable conditions.

Shares of Ajanta Pharma were trading 4.26 percent up at Rs 1,082.55 apiece on the BSE today.