App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 02:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

USFDA inspects Dahej facility, no observations issued: Ajanta Pharma

US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) issues Form 483 to a company's management after completion of inspection of its facility to notify regarding objectionable conditions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Drug firm Ajanta Pharma today said the US health regulator has not made any observations after completion of inspection of its Dahej facility in Gujarat. "Our formulation facility at Dahej was inspected by US FDA from July 23-27, 2018. At the end of the inspection, no Form 483 was issued to us," Ajanta Pharma said in a BSE filing.

US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) issues Form 483 to a company's management after completion of inspection of its facility to notify regarding objectionable conditions.

Shares of Ajanta Pharma were trading 4.26 percent up at Rs 1,082.55 apiece on the BSE today.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 02:46 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.