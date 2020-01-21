USFDA inspects Alembic Pharma's facility in Karkhadi, Gujarat

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said the US health regulator has conducted an inspection at its facility in Karkhadi, Gujarat. At the end of the inspection, the USFDA issued a form 483 with two observations, the drug firm said in a filing to BSE.

"The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has conducted an inspection at Alembic Pharmaceuticals active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility located at Karkhadi from January 13 to January 17, 2020," it said.

This was a scheduled pre-approval inspection.