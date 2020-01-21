App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 10:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

USFDA inspects Alembic Pharma's facility in Karkhadi, Gujarat

"The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has conducted an inspection at Alembic Pharmaceuticals active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility located at Karkhadi from January 13 to January 17, 2020," it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said the US health regulator has conducted an inspection at its facility in Karkhadi, Gujarat. At the end of the inspection, the USFDA issued a form 483 with two observations, the drug firm said in a filing to BSE.

"The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has conducted an inspection at Alembic Pharmaceuticals active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility located at Karkhadi from January 13 to January 17, 2020," it said.

This was a scheduled pre-approval inspection.

Close
The shares of the company were trading at Rs 600.30 a piece on BSE in morning trade, up 0.26 percent from the previous close.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 10:37 am

tags #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #BSE #Business #Companies #Gujarat #Karkhadi #USFDA

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.