Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 04:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

USFDA inspection of Lupin's Aurangabad facility completed with no observation

The inspection was carried out by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) between February 10 to 14, 2020, Lupin said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI
 
 
Drug firm Lupin on Monday said the US health regulator has completed inspection of its Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra without any observation.

The inspection concluded without any observation, it added.

"We are encouraged with the successful inspection at our Aurangabad facility. We continue to enhance our standards of quality and compliance across our manufacturing operations and remain committed to uphold the highest quality standards across all our sites," Lupin MD Nilesh Gupta said.

Shares of Lupin on Monday closed 1.03 per cent lower at Rs 710.45 per scrip on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 04:45 pm

tags #Business #Lupin

