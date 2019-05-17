USFDA inspection at Indore facility ends with zero observations: Cipla

Drug firm Cipla May 17 said the US health regulator conducted a post-approval inspection at its Indore facility, and it ended with zero observations.

"We would like to inform you that the USFDA (US Food and Drug Administration) conducted a post-approval inspection at our Indore facility from 13th May to 17th May, 2019. The inspection ended with zero observations," the company said in a BSE filing.

Shares of Cipla closed at Rs 543.95 apiece on the BSE, down 1.2 per cent from its previous close.