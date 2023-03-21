 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
USFDA grants ODD status to Zydus Lifesciences medicine to treat CAPS

Mar 21, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

The grant of Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for ZYIL1 provides eligibility for certain development incentives, including tax credits for qualified clinical testing, prescription drug user fee exemptions and seven-year marketing exclusivity upon FDA approval, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Tuesday said the US health regulator has granted 'Orphan Drug Designation' to its 'ZYIL1' for the treatment of patients with auto-inflammatory condition cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome (CAPS).

ODD is granted by the USFDA to a medicine intended to treat a condition affecting fewer than 2 lakh persons in the US, or which will not be profitable within seven years following its approval.

"This Orphan Drug Designation from the USFDA underlines the urgent need to develop ZYIL1 to address this rare and critical chronic inflammatory condition CAPS, a high unmet medical need," Zydus Lifesciences Ltd Chairman Pankaj R Patel said.