USFDA completes inspection at Caplin Point Laboratories sterile injectable facility in Tamil Nadu

Caplin Point Laboratories Friday said the US health regulator has completed inspection at its sterile injectable facility in Gummudipoondi in Tamil Nadu and not issued any observations.

"The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has conducted an inspection at our sterile injectable site (CP-IV) located at Gummudipoondi from August 30 to September 06, 2018," Caplin Point Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

"This was a scheduled inspection and at the end of the inspection, there were ZERO 483s," it added.