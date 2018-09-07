App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 01:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

USFDA completes inspection at Caplin Point Laboratories sterile injectable facility in Tamil Nadu

"This was a scheduled inspection and at the end of the inspection, there were ZERO 483s," it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Caplin Point Laboratories Friday said the US health regulator has completed inspection at its sterile injectable facility in Gummudipoondi in Tamil Nadu and not issued any observations.

"The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has conducted an inspection at our sterile injectable site (CP-IV) located at Gummudipoondi from August 30 to September 06, 2018," Caplin Point Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

"This was a scheduled inspection and at the end of the inspection, there were ZERO 483s," it added.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 11:55 am

