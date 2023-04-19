English
    USFDA closes inspection at Piramal Pharma's Sellersville unit

    Piramal Pharma said the US health regulator issued an Establishment Inspection Report for the facility, which manufactures and packages solid oral dosage forms, liquids, creams and ointments

    Moneycontrol News
    April 19, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST
    The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has concluded its inspection of Piramal Pharma's Sellersville manufacturing facility in the United States, the pharmaceutical firm said on April 19.

    Piramal Pharma said the US health regulator issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Sellersville manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania. EIR is the final inspection report of an FDA inspection.

    The inspection was conducted between December 19, 2022 and January 13, 2023.

    Piramal Pharma's Sellersville facility is a fully integrated site, which is involved in the manufacturing and packaging of solid oral dosage forms, liquids, creams and ointments.

    Meanwhile, USFDA issued an EIR also for Piramal Pharma’s Lexington unit, in February.

