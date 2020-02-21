Useful Tips On Mutual Fund For Young investors

You have just completed one year into service and is now in possession of the annual bonus. The first thing that will come to your mind will be how to invest the money wisely. The young blood in you will be daring to take the risk, and instead of the conventional fixed deposit that your father or grandfather might have thought of, you want to try out something that could bring in better gains in a shorter period of time. And like you, there are many youngsters out there, daily making some google search or visiting sites offering tips on financial matters until they settle down on Mutual Funds option.

Now, for the benefit of the new young entrants to the world of Mutual Funds, let us first take a look at what Mutual Funds are. This needs to be discussed as there are youngsters who often ask on google: what is the difference between Mutual Fund and stocks. They also want readymade crisp answers on how much returns they will be able to make in a year or two by investing in Mutual Funds, and whether Mutual Funds will ensure them a steady flow of income, just like the monthly payments that flows into his/her salary account.

Of course, Mutual Funds are a good mode of investment; but one has to weigh in the risk factors and make wise moves so as to get good returns out of your investment. Look out for the best mutual funds to invest. Decide whether you have a short-term goal in mind, or a medium-term or long-term. And then invest a small amount in a mutual fund scheme, which will, in turn, invest the money on your behalf for a small fee. Among the many varieties of mutual funds in the market, there are equity schemes that invest primarily in stocks, debt schemes that mainly invest in fixed income instruments like bonds, and hybrid schemes that invest in a combination of both equity scheme and debt scheme. Other schemes available include sector schemes, gold schemes, international schemes, among others. Your risk profile, investment horizon and the goal you set should help you determine which of these mutual fund option is best suited for you.

For instance, if your desire is to own a bike or a car in a period of three to five years and want to give it a try, then you should be preferring debt mutual fund, for a short duration scheme would be best suited for you. In debt mutual funds itself, there are different schemes like Overnight schemes, ideal to park money for a day or two; Liquid schemes, best suited for a few weeks or months; Ultrashort duration schemes, meant for a few months; and short-duration funds, where you can invest in for a year or two.

Equity Mutual funds, on the other hand, invest mostly in stocks and are classified according to the stocks they have the mandate to invest. An equity scheme that invests in large-cap stocks is called large-cap mutual fund scheme. Similarly, you have mid-cap, small-cap and multi-cap schemes.

Higher the risk, higher could be the returns. But that should not be the only criteria while choosing a scheme. Instead, go for the one that matches your risk appetite.