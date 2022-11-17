 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Used car market poised for massive growth post Covid

Avishek Banerjee
Nov 17, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST

Used-car sales are likely to almost double to 8 million units by 2027 as people move away from public transport and shared rides for better protection against the virus and online platforms bring transparency and trust to the largely unorganised market

Ramakrishna Desiraju, a Mumbai-based advertising professional, was looking to buy a rugged Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV). During his pre-purchase research, he realized that he had to wait for six to nine months for buying a new vehicle, which will cost him at least Rs 20 lakh. After vacillating between different models, he went for a Mahindra XUV5OO (RW10 AT variant) for Rs 12.5 lakh (inclusive of other charges) last year from a used-car showroom.

“I needed a car immediately at my doorstep. Also, this pandemic taught us to be a little bit more humble. So we didn’t go for pretensions and got down to the basics. Above all, I was looking for a vehicle meant for weekend getaways, can accommodate pets, has voluminous boot space, has off-roader credentials, etc., and XUV5OO ticked all the right boxes,” said Desiraju.

Similarly, Sachin Mayekar, a businessman in Mumbai, wanted a large sedan for his wife. Instead of forking out Rs 25-28 lakh (excluding taxes and other charges) for a brand new model, he feels he has hit the jackpot by getting a pre-owned Hyundai Elantra (2014 edition) for Rs 6.5 lakh (including taxes and other charges) in October 2022.

“Buying a new vehicle for say Rs 18-20 lakh would have compelled me to make a down payment of Rs 3.5 to 4 lakh, including RTO registration charges, taxes, insurance costs, etc. But when you buy a used car which is less driven, you save that much money. So getting a second-hand car which is less driven and is in a very good condition makes sense despite the rate of interest being 1-2 percent higher,” Mayekar said.

Thanks to pre-owned car buyers like Desiraju and Mayekar, India’s used-car market, which was already growing before Covid, got a further boost. Deeper penetration of the internet across the country has also resulted in greater trust and transparency that online retail players have fostered among prospective buyers through better deals and allied benefits.

Dissecting the market