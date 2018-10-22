Used car business may be more than half of new car business by FY19-end: Report

With around Rs 1 lakh crore worth of used cars expected to be sold in 2018-19, business in the used car segment could rise to more than half that in the new car segment, The Financial Express reported.

Sellers of used cars sold 3.6 million units in 2017-18, while those of new cars sold 3.2 million units over the same period.

The primary drivers of sales of used cars are the rising aspirations of people and easy financing, the news daily reported.

Most sales of pre-owned cars are now from the organised space and the sector is slated to grow rapidly over the next few years.

Speaking to the publication, Ashutosh Pandey, Chief Executive Officer at Mahindra First Choice Wheels said that the company's business is currently growing at around 40-50 percent.

"Volumes could well double over the next three to four years," he said.

With an estimated growth of 10-15 percent year on year, the used car segment is growing at roughly twice the rate at which the new car segment is currently growing.

Customers are also attracted by the kind of deals offered at dealerships that sell all brands of cars.

Apart from the attractive pricing on these cars, dealerships offer extended warranties, free services for six months, exchange offers and loans, the news paper reported.

The top selling cars are usually ones like Alto, WagonR, Swift and Santro, which account for around 60 percent of all units sold.

Customers are reportedly more confident about buying these pre-owned vehicles because of the warranties offered on them.

The value of cars typically depreciates by as much as 30 percent over the first year, and 5-10 percent a year after that.

"Anyone buying a two-year-old car will pay approximately 60-65% of the value of a new car," Ashish Kale, President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), told the paper.

Kale also said that a three-year-old Honda City could potentially be bought for the price of a new premium hatchback.

The boom in the used-car business is now forcing all of the industry's big names into the space. Auto manufacturers like Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, and Mahindra & Mahindra all have subsidiary companies operating in the space.