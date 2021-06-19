Use the data from CRM system for better marketing research

It would be highly beneficial for any company to cross-sell its products and services when an existing customer calls them. However this requires that the customer service representative receiving that call is knowledgeable about each of the products and has access to the history of the caller in terms of current business with the company. Imagine you calling your bank with a credit card issue and the customer service person gets all relevant details about you on her monitor. Not only will she not miss an opportunity to sell something to you but also will do that with efficiency. Imagine a system that does provide you such information in a jiffy.

When it was fashionable in the beginning to have a CRM (Customer Relationship Management) system, it was purely for the operational efficiency such as the one just described. Essentially how to streamline the data of customers in various forms so that different levels can access the same and respond appropriately with the least wastage of resources.

However, the next generation of CRM systems focused more on customer analytics thereby giving it a key role in both marketing and marketing research. Analysing CRM data does not replace traditional methods of market research; however, it is an invaluable complement to traditional research methods.

The data that one gets from the CRM system, like most of such data from any other source, is only as good as the analytics used to make sense of it. Useable research results will not come from simply collecting and reporting on customer transaction data. Similarly, straightforward reports of data or specific events such as marketing campaigns have limited value to researchers. However, the customer-centric analysis that has the highest strategic value for marketing executives trying to measure lifetime value of customers also is most helpful to marketing researchers.

Marketing researchers can get several advantages by analysing the CRM data. Traditional marketing research methods have a major limitation in that the researcher cannot study every person. Both qualitative and quantitative research tend to focus on statistical samples, which, however well-chosen, are not always indicative of the entire customer population. Because CRM systems collect data from interactions with every customer, marketing researchers can analyse data from their entire current customer population. However, whole-population analysis is possible only when all the customers interact with the CRM system and provide the same information. For instance, one can research purchase behaviour for the entire customer base only if the same purchase data is gathered from all customer touch points (retail store, website, telesales, mail order, etc).

Often, websites and customer call centres may gather some data about people who have visited but not purchased, while retail stores are unable to record people who walked out without ever making a purchase. Therefore, while whole-population research is key to understanding the evolving behaviour of the current customer base, one still needs sampling to know about people who are not customers.

Online and call centers make it cheap and easy to record expressed preferences from a large chunk of customer base and actual buying behaviour from every customer. Marketing researchers can not only analyse actual behaviour but also compare the preferences expressed with actual behaviour for the same individuals. For example, some customers of an apparel retailer may express a preference on a survey for premium shirts, but they actually buy mostly cheaper ones. Others may both prefer and actually buy the premium brands.

Traditional survey research would lump these two different groups together because the methodology made it difficult to tie stated preferences to actual buying behaviour. While in the past, the marketing researcher might notice the discrepancy; analysing CRM data makes it possible to make the direct comparison across large numbers of people. Segmentation becomes much more accurate. Customers who state a preference for premium brand but actually buy cheaper labels can be understood and treated differently both from those who prefer and actually buy cheaper brands and those who actually do buy premium brands.

Along with the limitations of sampling, marketing researchers have struggled for long with gathering and interpreting data about how customer behaviour changes over time. Traditionally, gathering data from the same customers daily or weekly was simply impractical. CRM systems gather rich data for longitudinal studies each time an interaction occurs. The challenge for researchers is not collecting this data but analysing it.

For instance, a research project in a bank for identifying and retaining high-value customers might identify a set of criteria for "high value" and apply this filter to the entire customer base. A quarter later, the same filter would extract a new set of high-value customers, with only a few from the previous set. Each group represents a snapshot of high-value customers at a point in time and may provide the researcher some common characteristics of high-value customers. But the data in this example does not explain what caused some of last quarter's high-value customers to drop out of the group or what key events drove new or previously low-value customers into the high-value group. To answer these questions, the marketing researcher needs both greater density of data (such as daily rather than quarterly) and analysis techniques capable of tracking the same customers as they move in and out of the high-value group.

The data that CRM systems provide is rich but challenging source for marketing research. The sheer volume of data collected by CRM systems represents both major value and serious challenges to researchers. If used right and analysed well, CRM data works with traditional research techniques to provide a more detailed, and more accurate, understanding of customer behaviour.