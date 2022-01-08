Use scenario planning to manage the oxymoronic 'constant change'

Amidst the pandemic and the lockdowns, many companies began to worry about how they would plan for the future in a business environment marked by unprecedented uncertainty, layered on top of a cyclical economic downturn.

One potentially helpful tool is scenario planning, which involves envisioning alternative versions of the future and generating strategic responses should one or more occur – a technique first developed by the Royal Dutch/Shell Group to deal with oil production and price shocks. Scenario planning avoids the dangers of single-point forecasts and allows a company to be agile and quickly modify its strategic direction as actual events unfold.

How can a marketing team begin to develop scenarios for the future that might affect their business or product? One thing companies can do is coming up with scenarios for the economy. Companies can identify major economic trends (such as, 'Global integration will slow'). They should then create a list of uncertainties (for example, the availability of energy supplies). The uncertainties can lead to a lot of variations on trends. If there's a trend toward decreased dependence on global trade and uncertainty about the availability of oil, one scenario is that there will be a major push toward looking for local alternative energy sources. No wonder even oil-rich nations are exploring renewable energy development.

Companies should also propose scenarios with respect to competitors: 'What is it we might think our competitors will do?' Typically, companies will look at what competitors have done and they won't spend as much time on what the competition will do in the future. And a firm can't be too narrow in thinking about alternative scenarios. If we roll back the tape several years competing bookstores such as Barnes & Noble and Borders never would have imagined an Amazon or Kindle in their radars. Or for that matter, how many hotels would have had Airbnb-like ideas in their scenarios?

Once marketers have developed their scenarios, they must get their antennae up for what is happening around them and look for potential inflection points. They need to have indicators that they track to know if those scenarios are starting to emerge. For example, I don't know what the competition is doing, so I need to track what they're spending, whether they're building plants ... and I also want to track their prices.

The second thing – and these are not either/or – is to develop contingency plans for what the reasonable potential events are in order to respond to a new environment. Contingency planning is an extremely important component. It may mean going down a different path than originally planned. Those SMEs that were able to embrace technology to resolve the lockdown issues were able to survive the 2020 lockdown and the economic meltdown better.

Potentially, a company could come up with hundreds of different scenarios as well as strategic responses. How can you narrow these down? You can group some of them together. For instance, you may have similar types of responses to various kinds of uncertainties. So group some of those responses together and then talk about whether there is a general trend in what would end up happening.

There are several challenges for the scenario planning process. The biggest challenge is being able to think broadly enough. Too often, we look at a narrow range of what could happen. You can do a number of interesting exercises to show this: A class was asked to guess the percentage of people who went to a movie last week. When you look at the extremes of the answers given, you won't find the correct percentage in there.

To apply that idea to a corporate scenario, some of what a company wants to do is to put itself in the shoes of competitors but those competitors may have a totally different objective or portfolio.

Some companies have gotten good at studying and understanding the mindset of their competitors, and it is a worthwhile thing to do. But still, to think about competitors who haven't traditionally been competitors is hard. One really needs to stretch the extremes of what could happen. Our experience with clients in developing scenarios and risk heat maps in recent times has shown dramatic shifts in thinking.

We have talked about economy and competitors as starting points for scenario planning, but what about customers? I lumped customers in with the economy, but they really should be separated out. You need to speculate on how you think consumer behaviour is going to change, like: 'They will be less willing to go to malls or order from catalogue – As a result, they are going to be more willing to shop online.'

In this case, you need to start tracking early on what's happening with Web traffic. If you look at indicators, you see that Web traffic has been increasing steadily. You don't want to be oblivious to this. If you're a manufacturer, make sure your products are represented online, and in greater volumes than in the past.