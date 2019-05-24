App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 07:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US visa woes: Draft rule that strips work permit of H-1B visa holders’ spouses due in May

Delayed since 2017, the rule will be published in May as per the Department of Homeland Security’s dedicated united agenda webpage.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The US government will go through with new visa norms stripping H-1B visa holders’ spouses of their work permits (under H-4 visas) in the country, the Denver Post reported.

The announcement was made via the federal government’s ‘unified agenda’ webpage, which said the rule will be published in May. An estimated 93 percent of approximately 100,000 spouses on H-4 visas are Indian women, as per researchers from the University of Tennessee, it added.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on the page suggested that US workers would be benefactors as the ban would vacate jobs that the H-4 visa population currently hold.

The latest update follows after the DHS moved the rule to the final stage in February by sending it for review to the Office of Management and Budget, which can suggest changes before sending it back to the DHS, it said.

related news

The rule is, however, still awaiting sanction from the White House’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs — part of the budget office, which has until June 20 to review it, Migration Policy Institute analyst Sarah Pierce told the paper, adding that assuming it gets approved, given the process timeline, it seems unlikely the rule would be published in May.

Once published, rules are also subject to a public comment period of 30-60 days typically, but can extend to 180 or more days, the paper noted.

It added that many H-4 residents in the Bay Area — home to tech giants Facebook, Google, etc. who hire the bulk of the H-1B population — have said they would leave the country with their families if the rule is implemented; and that lawsuits countering the implementation are also expected.

The plan was first proposed in 2017 and has since been delayed several times. While proponents of the H-1B visa argue that it brings in the best world talent, critics complain that American workers are short-changed via cheaper foreign labour, the paper pointed out.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 24, 2019 07:31 pm

tags #H-1B visa #H-4 visa #Indian workers #Trump #US visa

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Exclusive: Mumbai turns Purani Dilli for Bha ...

Bharat promotion dairies: Katrina Kaif’s love for florals is a lesso ...

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna paint a pretty picture, but the former ...

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan are swag personified, but it’s Sa ...

Bharat Exclusive! We know why Sunil Grover ditched Salman Khan and Kat ...

Confirmed: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes bad for Mani Ratnam's next

Bharat: The latest promo of this Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film has ...

Virat Kohli and Harry Kane exchange pleasantries, but Abhishek Bachcha ...

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Have you seen these Cannes Red Carp ...

BJP Gets Landslide Victory in Arunachal Pradesh Despite Setback Ahead ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Hashmatullah Shines as Afghanistan Stun Pakistan

Assam 12th Result 2019: AHSEC to Declare Assam Board HS Class 12 Resul ...

GSEB HSC Result 2019: Gujarat Board to Declare Class 12 Results for Ar ...

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Maharashtra Board to Release MSBSHSE Clas ...

Rumours of Rahul's Resignation Baseless, Says Ashok Gehlot; Praises Hi ...

Volcano Erupts in Indonesia's Bali, Flights Cancelled

Two Arrested in Greater Noida After 'Prohibited Meat' Found from House

United Airlines Extends Cancellation of Boeing 737 Max Flights

Narendra Modi beats opposition with a bigger victory than 2014

Comment: The blunt message from the historic verdict for Narendra Modi ...

Political families first casualty in Narendra Modi wave

Making history: Modi touches milestone with biggest repeat mandate in ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results: Here are some interesting statistics

Improvement of Indian polity biggest takeaway from elections, says N J ...

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

How Sensex, Nifty fared on last three Lok Sabha election results day

See two rate cuts by RBI going ahead, says Deutsche Bank

LDF's debacle in Kerala Lok Sabha polls: NDA's entry as third front ha ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May played Chamberlain before EU ...

PM Narendra Modi movie review: Vivek Oberoi hams his way through an un ...

Zakir Musa killing affords establishment opportunity to reach disaffec ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Is playing for India no longer a priority for shutt ...

Sensex vaults 623 points to lifetime high of 39,435 after Narendra Mod ...

World Turtle Day: Two wildlife biologists are encouraging people to do ...

Jokha Alharthi's Celestial Bodies: Man Booker Int Prize winner shows w ...

Samsung deepfake AI needs just one picture of you to make a fake video
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.