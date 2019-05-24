US visa woes: Draft rule that strips work permit of H-1B visa holders’ spouses due in May

The US government will go through with new visa norms stripping H-1B visa holders’ spouses of their work permits (under H-4 visas) in the country, the Denver Post reported.

The announcement was made via the federal government’s ‘unified agenda’ webpage, which said the rule will be published in May. An estimated 93 percent of approximately 100,000 spouses on H-4 visas are Indian women, as per researchers from the University of Tennessee, it added.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on the page suggested that US workers would be benefactors as the ban would vacate jobs that the H-4 visa population currently hold.

The latest update follows after the DHS moved the rule to the final stage in February by sending it for review to the Office of Management and Budget, which can suggest changes before sending it back to the DHS, it said.

The rule is, however, still awaiting sanction from the White House’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs — part of the budget office, which has until June 20 to review it, Migration Policy Institute analyst Sarah Pierce told the paper, adding that assuming it gets approved, given the process timeline, it seems unlikely the rule would be published in May.

Once published, rules are also subject to a public comment period of 30-60 days typically, but can extend to 180 or more days, the paper noted.

It added that many H-4 residents in the Bay Area — home to tech giants Facebook, Google, etc. who hire the bulk of the H-1B population — have said they would leave the country with their families if the rule is implemented; and that lawsuits countering the implementation are also expected.

The plan was first proposed in 2017 and has since been delayed several times. While proponents of the H-1B visa argue that it brings in the best world talent, critics complain that American workers are short-changed via cheaper foreign labour, the paper pointed out.