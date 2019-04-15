App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US, UK-based firms backing Naresh Goyal's bid for Jet Airways, but lenders may not let him back in: Report

Naresh Goyal submitted his expression of interest (EoI) for Jet Airways on April 12 along with Future Trend and London-based Adi Partners Sources

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Naresh Goyal's bid for Jet Airways is reportedly being backed by Delaware-based Future Trend Capital. His bid comes a month after he stepped down as Chairman of the carrier, which is struggling to stay afloat.

The general sales agency (GSA) from which Jet Airways originated, Jetair, submitted its expression of interest (EoI) on April 12 along with Future Trend. Sources told The Economic Times that Adi Partners, a London-based firm, is also connected to this consortium.

It was reported that lenders may not let Goyal regain control of Jet Airways. He was allowed to submit a bid only if he did so as part of a consortium with other investors and held a minority stake. Apparently, his bid does not satisfy these conditions.

"Technically, there is nothing that stops Goyal and his associates from bidding. The forensic report has so far not gone against him. Also, Jet Airways is not a case under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) that bars existing promoters from re-entering. But after being almost nudged out from the board and management, it's a call the bankers would have to take," a banker told the newspaper on condition of anonymity.

related news

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

Banking experts had suggested that multiple, unconnected investors be brought on board to save the carrier. "Investments by Etihad, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, or private equity fund TPG Capital could be a way to avoid an open offer," a source told the newspaper.

Etihad has made it clear it does not want to exceed its stake in Jet Airways beyond 25 percent, as that would mandate an open offer for an additional 20 percent. Due to government restraints, it cannot surpass the threshold of 49 percent stake. It currently owns a 24 percent stake in the airline.

Banks are contemplating whether to release Rs 1,000 crore in interim funding for the airline, as per a request by Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube. Industry experts believe the carrier has a chance of surviving this rough patch if banks release this fund.

Jet Airways is currently operating just seven aircraft, six ATR turboprop planes and one Boeing 737, down from its 124-strong fleet in December. The pilots and engineers of the airline have not been paid since January. The airline had also deferred paying March salaries to all its employees.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 11:25 am

tags #Business #Companies #Jet Airways #Naresh Goyal

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Bharat Poster: Salman Khan looks promising in his elderly look from th ...

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daener ...

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now officially 'single' after three y ...

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are picking up projects that they can s ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 Review: Sansa Stark looks confident ...

Kalank: Aira Gaira item song featuring Kriti Sanon gets Karan Johar a ...

Game of Thrones 8: Priyanka Chopra and her pooch Diana have a message ...

Happy Birthday Emma Watson: Times when the Harry Potter actor defined ...

Ayushmann Khurrana hasn't penned a song for Tahira Kashyap, yet!

'Priyanka Chopra's Sister-in-Law': What Indians Looked For in 'Game Of ...

‘Should I Die? Will it Satisfy You?’ Jaya Prada Wants Azam Khan Ba ...

UK City Puts Up Sign in Gujarati, Announces Rs 13,000 Fine to Stop Ind ...

First Ride Review: 2019 Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon And Desert Sled

Fact Check: No, This Ain’t Video of Cash Seized at Karnataka Ministe ...

Prajnesh Gunneswaran Rises to Career-High Ranking of 80 in ATP Ranking ...

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Expected to Launch in ...

2019 Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon and Desert Sled First Ride Review

Battle of Salem is Litmus Test That Would Determine EPS’s Future in ...

Mutual funds, rating agencies and the folly of loans against promoter ...

Will do anything to defeat Modi, Shah: Kejriwal on alliance with Congr ...

China-US trade talks nearing final round, says US Treasury Secretary S ...

BJP lines up Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath for campaign in ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains, Nifty above 11,650; TCS gains, In ...

TCS gains on strong March-quarter results

Infosys shares dive 5% after Q4 results

Metropolis Healthcare lists at 9% premium over issue price

'Azam Khan has crossed all limits, people will not forgive him for thi ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 review: A How To Train Your Dragon ...

Govt says Le Monde report linking Rafale deal with Reliance tax relief ...

Jet Airways crisis: Crucial day for airline as lenders meet today; fin ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Premier League: Unstoppable Liverpool continue resurgence as toothless ...

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.