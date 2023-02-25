 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US to do everything to support India to make its G20 presidency a success: Official

Feb 25, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

Blinken will also attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Quad grouping and will hold bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in Delhi.

The US is looking forward to doing everything it can to support India's work to make its G20 presidency a success and Secretary of State Antony Blinken would attend the crucial meeting of the foreign ministers of the grouping next week in New Delhi, a senior official has said.

India assumed the Presidency of the G20 on December 1 last year. The top American diplomat is travelling to New Delhi on a three-day official visit from March 1 to 3.

"Blinken looks forward to going to Delhi as part of India's G20 presidency year. We look forward to doing everything we can to support India's work to make its G20 presidency a success," Ramin Toloui, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs, told reporters here.