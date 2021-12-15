MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

US to add 8 Chinese companies to investment blacklist: Report

The US Treasury will put the companies on its "Chinese military-industrial complex companies" blacklist on Thursday because of their alleged involvement in surveillance of the Uyghur Muslim minority, the FT report said, citing two people briefed on the move.

Reuters
December 15, 2021 / 12:07 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

The United States will add eight Chinese companies, including the world's largest commercial drone manufacturer DJI Technology Co Ltd, to an investment blacklist this week, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The US Treasury will put the companies on its "Chinese military-industrial complex companies" blacklist on Thursday because of their alleged involvement in surveillance of the Uyghur Muslim minority, the FT report said, citing two people briefed on the move.

US investors are barred from taking stakes in companies on the list, which currently cites around 60 firms.

A DJI spokesperson declined to comment on the FT report, but directed Reuters to the company’s statement when it was added to the US Commerce Department’s "Entity List" a year ago for the same reasons. That listing prohibited the company from buying or using US technology or components.

At the time, DJI said it had done nothing to justify the move and it would continue to sell its products in the United States, where it has built up a large market.

Close

Related stories

The US Treasury did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The new additions would come just days after artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime Group was placed on the same Treasury list, leading the company to postpone its $767 million Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO). SenseTime said the accusations against it were unfounded.

UN experts and rights groups estimate more than a million people, mainly Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in recent years in a vast system of camps in China’s far-west region of Xinjiang.

Some foreign lawmakers and parliaments have labelled the treatment of Uyghurs as genocide, citing evidence of forced sterilisations and deaths inside the camps. China denies these claims and says Uyghur population growth rates are above the national average.

The FT named the other companies being added to the list as image-recognition software firm Megvii, supercomputer manufacturer Dawning Information Industry, facial recognition specialist CloudWalk Technology, cyber security group Xiamen Meiya Pico, artificial intelligence company Yitu Technology and cloud computing firms Leon Technology and NetPosa Technologies.
Reuters
Tags: #Business #China #DJI Technology Co Ltd #United States
first published: Dec 15, 2021 12:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.