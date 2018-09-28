App
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 07:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US targets 10 percent growth in number of inbound Indian travellers this year

The average money spent in the US by an Indian visitor during his/her stay is $6,000 (excluding air fare), which is higher than the global average of $4,400

Tasmayee Laha Roy @tasmayee
The Big Apple or NYC, in the US, takes sixth spot as it offers nearly USD 175,000 to expats. (Reuters)

The United States is looking at a surge of almost 10 percent in inbound traffic from India in 2018. With 1.29 million people travelling to US from India in 2017, India is at the 11th position in terms of number of visitors to the country. However, when it comes to money spent in the US, Indian travelers took up the sixth place in the last calendar year.

 To promote the destination, Brand USA, a public-private partnership organization dedicated to marketing the United States as a premier travel destination, concluded its seventh annual sales mission in India on September 28.

The sales mission provided  a platform for US destination marketing organizations (DMOs) and suppliers to interact directly with tour operators, airline representatives, travel agents, meetings, incentives, conventions, and expositions MICE buyers (meetings, incentives, conventions, and expositions) in the country.

According to Brand USA, it is mostly the youngsters who opt for American holidays. “Around 51 percent of Indian visitors to the US are between the age group of 25 years and 34 years and we shall continue to market the brand in the age group with aggressive social media campaigns and influencer marketing,” said Christopher L Thompson, CEO and president, Brand USA.

Interestingly, the average money spent in the US by an Indian visitor during his or her stay is $6,000 (excluding air fare), which is higher than the global average of $4,400.  The average time spent in US by Indian visitors range between 7 days and 14 days.

“The first quarter of calendar year 2018 has already shown a 7.4 per cent rise in average spend in spite of it not being the best season for people to visit. We are expecting a growth of at least 5 percent in 2018 in terms of average money spent by Indians during their stay in US,” added Thompson.

While New York, California, Hawaii, Florida and Washington remain the top five destinations for Indian travelers to US, the peak season for them is between July and August.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 07:15 pm

tags #Brand USA #Tourism #Tourist #USA

