US Supreme Court ends affirmative action policy: How does it impact Indian students?

The recent US Supreme Court’s order ending affirmative action in institutes of higher education has drawn criticism from multitudes in the US and the world, with US President Joe Biden terming the decision as taking the nation “backwards”. In a nutshell, affirmative action in higher education refers to policies to increase the number of students hailing from minority groups such as Black, Native American, and Hispanic, among others.

Though a BestColleges survey in 2022 indicated that most students believe racial and ethnic diversity improves the learning environment (59 percent) and social experience (62 percent) for students, only 37 percent of students, however, supported using race and ethnicity in college admissions.

The progress

The policy has been controversial since its implementation. According to the National Centre for Education Statistics, the Hispanic/Latino population increased from 4 percent of the student population in 1980 to over 20 percent in 2020. On the other hand, White students made up around 81 percent of the undergraduate population in 1980 but only 54 percent in 2020.

Further, data from the Education Data Initiative showed that non-White student attendance had increased 185.5 percent since 1976 as a percentage of the entire student population. Black or African American students have increased among the student population by 33.0 percent since 1976.

However, it said that not all races are represented, and some data, especially when it is historical, uses obsolete definitions and terminology.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s order, the Biden administration said it is “proposing a new standard for colleges and universities, when selecting among qualified applicants, to take adversity into account” and “providing colleges and universities with clarity on what college admissions practices and programs to support student body diversity remain lawful”, among others.

Impact on Indian-American students

An Open Doors 2022 report revealed that nearly 21 percent of the over 1 million foreign students studying in the United States are Indian. In November last year alone, almost 200,000 Indian students chose the US as their higher education destination in the 2021-22 academic year, a 19 percent increase over the previous year.

According to Harvard, around 40 percent of US colleges and universities consider race in some fashion. The Students for Fair Admissions group, founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum, in lawsuits filed in 2014, accused the University of North Carolina of discriminating against White and Asian American applicants and Harvard of bias against Asian American applicants.

Students for Fair Admissions is a non-profit membership group of more than 20,000 students, parents and others who believe that racial classifications and preferences in college admissions are unfair. It also consists of many Indian students.

“Ending racial preferences in college admissions is an outcome that the vast majority of all races and ethnicities will celebrate. A university doesn’t have real diversity when it simply assembles students who look different but come from similar backgrounds and act, talk and think alike,” the group said in a statement.



How insane did Harvard's affirmative action policies get? An African American student in the 40th percentile of their academic index is more likely to get it than an Asian student in the 100th percentile. Black students in the 50th percentile are more likely to get in that… pic.twitter.com/9vvBuQXA24

— Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 29, 2023

However, Indian adults (60 percent) are more likely than Korean (50 percent), Vietnamese (48 percent) and Chinese (45 percent) adults to say affirmative action is a good thing, showed a 2023 study by Pew Research Center. Educational attainment varies significantly by ethnic origin group.

Among the six most-populous groups, Indian Americans have the highest share of college degree holders (75 percent), while Vietnamese Americans (32 percent) have the lowest share.

Arguing that ending the policy will hurt the Indian diaspora, a Twitter user wrote, “I’m Indian, aka Asian, and I have always supported affirmative action. It’s pathetic that a small percent of Asians were manipulated by a white supremacy agenda into thinking affirmative action for Blacks was hurting them. Aren’t we supposed to be good at maths?”